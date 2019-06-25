Man urinating in rain arrested: On the Record — June 20 to 24

Craig Police Department

Thursday, June 20

12:38 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. Craig police said they located the vehicle parked, but the suspect was not behind the wheel.

9:45 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they mediated a landlord-tenant dispute. Police in Craig responded to at least six other civil problem calls Thursday.

10:37 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a stolen vehicle call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible stolen motor home that Craig police turned over to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

11:13 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

12:36 p.m. On the 600 block of Hockett Circle, Craig community service officers responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a verbal warning for weeds and junk vehicles.

1:47 p.m. At the Plan B Pawn Shop, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

6:06 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said no action was taken after a caller reported a possible trespass at apartments in Craig.

6:07 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported a verbal disturbance, but when police responded they found and mediated a civil incident.

10:53 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible disturbance, but when police responded, they were unable to determine a crime had been committed.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 54 calls for service on Thursday.

Friday, June 21

6:34 a.m. On the 300 block of Apple Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said a caller reported a man urinating on his shed in the rain, so police responded and helped get the man treatment for possible hypothermia. The 32-year-old Craig male was later arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

7:02 a.m. On the 1000 block of A Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported some missing documents from their vehicle.

9:34 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 59-year-old Oregon man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and third degree assault.

8:10 p.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a citation on a charge of driving with a license that was canceled or denied.

10:07 p.m. On the 800 block of Columbine Street, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible drunk driver, but police did not make an arrest after making contact with the unattended vehicle.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 49 calls for service on Friday.

Saturday, June 22

1:30 a.m. At the west Kum & Go, police in Craig responded to a kidnap call. Craig police said a 28-year-old man was arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and driving under restraint.

8:31 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of child abuse.

12:12 p.m. At Northwest Pawn, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation call. Craig police said they responded to an attempted weapons purchase and continue to investigate.

12:30 p.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a stolen bike and police continue to investigate.

4:44 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said a caller at a local grocery store requested police issue a man a trespass notice for shoplifting.

11:07 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and milepost 93, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a verbal warning. Police in Craig responded to at least three other traffic stops Saturday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 43 calls for service on Saturday.

Sunday, June 23

8:35 a.m. On the 700 block of Exmoor Circle, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle hit their mailbox and police continue to investigate.

10:46 a.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of some vehicle accessories and police continue to investigate.

11:12 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said officers made contact and determined no crime had been committed.

5:22 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a missing person/runaway call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible stolen bike, but later found the bike.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 29 calls for service on Sunday.

Monday, June 24

7:19 a.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of medication and police continue to investigate.

10:02 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a caller reported they provided personal information to someone claiming to be from the social security office.

11:07 a.m. At the Rainbow Trailer Park, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they made contact with two suspects and issued them citations on charges of theft.

12:09 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle injury with no injuries and no parties were issued citations.

2:51 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said a 45-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of possession of schedule I/II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and crime of violation of a restraining order.

4:04 p.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted another law enforcement agency, but no additional information was available Tuesday.

5:10 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said a caller reported they do extra patrols to remove any possible vagrants from an abandoned property.

8:34 p.m. On the 500 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation call. Craig police said police continue to investigate a possible theft case.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 63 calls for service on Monday.