Man tries to flee authorities during roadside sobriety test on Rabbit Ears Pass

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man was arrested on multiple felony charges Sunday after he tried to run away from authorities during a roadside sobriety test on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Rogelio Jaimes-Castro, 22, faces eight criminal charges, including driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit, driving while intoxicated and attempting to elude officers, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center. He was also charged with criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public service officer for lying about his name.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a Colorado State Patrol trooper clocked Jaimes-Castro speeding westbound down Rabbit Ears Pass in a Dodge pickup at 70 mph in a 50-mph zone.

When the trooper pulled him over, the man initially claimed to be Rodrigo Herrera-Lopez. The trooper smelled alcohol on the man’s breath and, upon asking him to step out of the vehicle, noticed the man was unsteady on his feet, according to the affidavit.

Rogelio Jaimes-Castro

Courtesy Photo

After performing poorly on several roadside sobriety maneuvers, the man agreed to a preliminary breath test. He had a breath alcohol content of 0.139%, according to the affidavit. In Colorado, drivers are considered legally impaired if their BAC is above 0.08%.

Before the trooper could place the man in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, the man sprinted around the right side of his vehicle and up a steep embankment on the roadside, according to the affidavit.

At this point, two Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies also were on scene and observed the man attempt to flee. The embankment was too steep for him, however, and he fell multiple times.

The man eventually gave up when authorities threatened to tase him, according to the affidavit. He was placed into custody just before 6 p.m.

At the Routt County Jail, the man completed another alcohol breath test around 7 p.m, at which point his BAC had dropped to 0.127% — still well above the legal threshold for impairment. At such levels, one exhibits “significant impairment of motor coordination and loss of judgment,” according to Stanford University’s Office of Alcohol Policy and Education.

Authorities, still believing his name to be Rodrigo Herrera-Lopez, had trouble confirming his identity. Deputies finally were able to use his fingerprints to identify him as Rogelio Jaimes-Castro, as listed in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime database. According to the affidavit, Jaimes-Castro had several nonextraditable warrants out of Texas, as well as two previous DUIs.

As of Thursday, he was still in custody on a $5,000 bond. He has a status conference scheduled for Aug. 21 at the Routt County Combined Court.