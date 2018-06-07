Man trespassed from Moffat County Fairgrounds: On the Record June 6

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, June 6

7:27 a.m. Near the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, a person found two syringes in an alley. Officers picked up and disposed of the needles.

7:31 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington, officers responded to a reported burglary. A debit card, checkbook and other items were reportedly taken from a car.

8:42 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers received a report of a man digging through items that belong to the fairgrounds. The man was issued a notice of trespass from the grounds.

9:55 am. At the East Kum & Go, an iPad was found. The device is awaiting its owner at the Public Safety Center.

1:07 p.m. On the 1700 block of East U.S. Highway 40, officers received a report of vandalism. The back window of a residence was reportedly broken.

1:26 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh and Tucker streets, officers received a report of a suspicious person. A caller reported a woman had illegally taken up residence in a home. Officers checked the location and found no signs of anyone living there.

2:27 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers received a report of fraud. A woman reported receiving persistent, strange calls from a Wyoming man inquiring about a back brace. The woman does not own a back brace and repeatedly told the man not to call.

4:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers received a report of a disturbance. Multiple callers reported two women were about to get in a fight in a parking lot. Officers determined the disagreement was a tenant dispute and verbal only.

5:17 p.m. At Centennial Mall, a caller reported two boys on bicycles causing problems inside the mall.

6:05 p.m. At the Loaf n Jug, officers received a report of harassment. A caller said a person had been threatening her. The man was issued a trespass notice from the property.

9:32 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ledford Street, officers received a report of a drunken driver. An older Dodge pickup truck was reportedly weaving all over the road. Officers spoke to the driver and found no indications of impairment.