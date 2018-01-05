Man steals woman’s clothes, belongings after making sexual advances: On the record for Jan. 1 to 3

Craig Police Department

Monday, Jan. 1

1:35 a.m. On the 300 block of South Colorado Highway 13, a hotel employee reported a couple had been in argument, and the man left. The couple was there for their anniversary, and both parties had reportedly been drinking. It was determined the man left on foot and was last seen walking towards Ridgeview. Officers were unable to locate him.

3:58 a.m. On the 1600 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. The caller reported he had received a counterfeit $100 bill from a customer earlier that night.

12:19 p.m. A woman came to the Public Safety Center lobby to speak to an officer regarding drugs.

12:26 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of a handgun stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

4:51 p.m. At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of a theft. A female party reported she was picked up by a male party, who brought her to Craig. She said he made sexual advances, but she declined, after which he became upset and took her car keys, wallet, clothing, phone and other miscellaneous items. She tried to get help from hotel security to retrieve her property. She stated they both lived in the Denver area, and she had since returned to Denver. Officers were trying to contact the woman.

5:35 p.m. On the 1000 block of East 11th Street, officers responded to a report of an assault. A woman stated she was trying to get her chainsaw back from a male party when an unknown white female came out of the house and pushed her nine times. She didn't know the female but said she drove a white vehicle, was about 5-feet, 2-inches tall, with brown hair tied in a bun on top of her head. The caller wanted to press assault charges against the female and theft charges against the male, who told her he was busy and would bring the chainsaw to her the following day. The woman later called and said her chainsaw had been returned.

7:44 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, a 35-year-old Craig resident was arrested on four counts of violation of a restraining order. Two counts were because he was at a residence he at which he wasn't supposed to be, and two counts were due to prohibited alcohol consumption.

8:08 p.m. Officers responded to a report of drug activity.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

8:49 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a car burglary that occurred Saturday. A small amount of cash was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

8:57 a.m. On the 300 Apple Street, officers responded to a report of a car burglary from an unlocked vehicle. The caller stated all his car's contents were thrown around, but he did not know what was taken. He told officers he forgot to lock his car.

9:19 a.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The caller said an unknown male party was in the alley behind his house digging in the snow with a knife. The man was contacted and said he was digging a rock out of the ice.

12:06 p.m. At a mobile home park on the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated a male party had previously been threatening her for "calling in on him."

1:58 p.m. A female requested to speak with an officer about a theft that occurred at her residence.

9:31 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The caller didn't know who was fighting, but it reportedly involved a male and female, and the caller could heard screaming, banging and crying. They stated there were several vehicles coming and going, and two were currently there. Officers contacted the male party, who stated his girlfriend was on the phone arguing with her mother. An officer observed the residence from outside and found no evidence of a crime.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

1:19 a.m. On the 2300 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man showed up at the caller's door threatening him and his roommate. He then left in a black Dodge ram. Officers were unable to locate him.

7:42 a.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The caller came home the day before and found his back door open. He thought maybe someone left it open but then noticed his laptop, cash, charger, prescriptions and several other items were missing.

9:54 a.m. At the Travelers Inn, officers responded to a report of harassment. A female caller stated another female called asking her for money and pain pills. She said she was tired of people asking her. No crime was found.

12:58 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A woman was seen sitting in her car for a long time in the Public Safety Center parking lot. An officer contacted her, and she said her vehicle had died and she had pushed it out of the way. Her phone was also dead, and she was charging her phone.

6:24 p.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, a man reported a woman wouldn't leave him alone. He called back and said he didn't need an officer to respond.

7:20 p.m. On Green Street, officers responded to a report of a family disturbance. The caller was reportedly going through text messages, and one referenced wanting to sell crystal meth. The disturbance was mediated.

10:07 p.m. On the 300 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a physical altercation between a father and his adult daughter. Alcohol was involved. The daughter was injured, and the 55-year-old father was arrested for third-degree assault.