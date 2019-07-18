Man shot Saturday in Hayden arrested on suspicion of stealing four-wheeler

HAYDEN — A West Routt man who was shot Saturday morning after attempting to steal a four-wheeler in Hayden has been arrested.

Jack Trapp, 21, faces four felony charges, including second-degree burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and criminal mischief, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

In a series of events largely unique to a small, rural community, a normally peaceful neighborhood turned into the scene of an armed pursuit.

Jack Trapp

At 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Hayden Police Department officers received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of South Street. Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski found Trapp with several wounds to his lower back and elbow.

While West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters transported the wounded man to the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, officers questioned a juvenile male who admitted to shooting Trapp. His name is not being released as no criminal charges have been filed against him.

According to the juvenile’s account of events detailed in the affidavit, his grandmother had seen Trapp ride away with the family’s four-wheeler earlier in the morning. She chased after him in her vehicle, and the juvenile followed in his own truck, armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, “because he was in fear for her safety,” the affidavit explains.

Tuliszewski said the shotgun was loaded with birdshot, small pellets used for hunting, which are not as lethal as larger rounds.

The juvenile eventually found Trapp riding on his family’s green four-wheeler along South Third Street. A pursuit then ensued.

According to the affidavit, the juvenile felt threatened by Trapp and worried the alleged thief may have a weapon. Trapp appeared to reach for something, and the juvenile shot toward him “in an attempt to scare him.”

After being shot, Trapp crashed the four-wheeler into the garage port of an apartment complex, causing “extensive damage” to its front end and the wall of the garage, according to police reports.

Trapp arrived at the hospital in Steamboat with minor injuries, according to Tuliszewski. In interviews with law enforcement, Trapp admitted to taking the four-wheeler in an attempt to flee from someone. He said he had a screwdriver in his back pocket at the time and during the pursuit, but threw it into a random yard after he was shot.

As Tuliszewski mentioned immediately after the incident Saturday, he suspected drugs were involved.

Law enforcement booked Trapp into the Routt County Jail at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He has since been released on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear July 23 before the Routt Combined Court.

As for the juvenile, District Attorney Matt Karzen said in an email that his office is in the process of reviewing the case to determine if any prosecution is appropriate.