Man shot on Rifle bridge on Highway 13 was wanted in Eagle County

Law enforcement officers secure the scene of the officer involved shooting Monday evening on the Colorado RIver Bridge in Rifle. The suspect in the shooting was pronounced dead at Grand River Health Hospital last night.

Kyle Mills/Post Independent

RIFLE — Rifle Police shot 57-year-old Allan George Monday, while trying to arrest him on a warrant related to a child pornography charge.

The incident occurred on the Colorado River Bridge on Colorado Highway 13 heading into Rifle shortly after 7 p.m. George was transported to Grand River Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, and authorities are still seeking witnesses of the event.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said that George had a gun, and police appeared to have followed protocol.

A judge in Eagle County issued a warrant for George’s arrest earlier Monday, and when police got to George on the bridge, “things escalated,” Stowe said.

A sheriff’s press release explained that “for the health, safety and welfare of the general public, as well as the officers present, shots were fired.”

No police officers were injured during the confrontation, he said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, and the Rifle Police Department will perform an administrative review, Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said in a Monday release.

Further information about the nature of the child sexual exploitation charges against George was not immediately available.

According to court records, George was charged with child sexual exploitation in Lake County in 2008. That charge appears to have been dismissed upon completion of a probation program.

The Garfield County Coroner released George’s name Tuesday morning, after apparently notifying his next of kin. The coroner will conduct an autopsy on the body as part of a death investigation.

The 9th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team is asking any witnesses of the shooting to contact Investigator Matt Jenness at 970-665-0220.

George was transported by ambulance from the scene after shots were fired, police said.