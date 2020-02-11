Man sentenced for September robbery of Bank of Colorado Craig branch

The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release that the man involved in the September robbery of a Northwest Colorado bank was recently sentenced.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Rudy Cardenas entered a plea of guilty to robbery, a Class 4 felony, for the Sept. 17, 2019 robbery of the Craig branch of the Bank of Colorado.

Following incidents in Bank of Colorado branches in both Craig and Rifle, Cardenas was later apprehended at a Denver hotel. A second suspect, Kristy Lynn Carrillo, was arrested in October.

Cardenas went to immediate sentencing after his plea and was sentenced to serve four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The investigation was conducted by the Craig Police Department and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brittany Schneider.

The initial release did not include details about the Rifle robbery or Carrillo’s status.

Craig Press will have more on this story.