Man missing from Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs

Ari Harms, a white man in his thirties, has not been seen since witnesses say he got in an inflatable kayak on the Colorado River on May 28.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case for a man who was last seen May 28 at the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs. Deputies responded May 29 to a report that a car at the campground that should have left was still sitting at its campsite.

The campground’s host told deputies that other campers had seen the owner of the vehicle, later identified as Ari Harms, a white male in his thirties, get into the Colorado River with an inflatable kayak May 28. No one has reported seeing Harms since then.

The sheriff’s office and Grand County EMS searched the river in Byers Canyon and surrounding areas, but were unable to locate Harms. The missing person search and investigation is ongoing, and flyers are being distributed in the area.

If you have seen Harms, call the sheriff’s office nonemergency phone at 970-725-3311.

Update: Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Erin Opsahl wrote in an email that a citizen found a kayak May 29 matching the description of the one Harms was seen with when he entered the Colorado River. The person found the kayak on the west end of Byers Canyon, and the sheriff’s office now has the boat. The search for Harms is ongoing.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning it will close the Colorado River through Byers Canyon between Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall as part of its search for Harms.

The river closure runs parallel to U.S. Highway 40 from milepost 197, or County Road 3, to milepost 201.5, or Park Street. The closure includes Pioneer Park, the campsite along the river from which Harms went missing. A sheriff’s office news release stated the closure is to ensure public safety and the safety of emergency responders during their ground and air search operations.