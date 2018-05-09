Man killed after being struck by a semi-truck on U.S. 85 in Greeley

GREELEY– A man died early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a semi tractor-trailer in the middle of 8th Avenue in north Greeley.

Around 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, Greeley police responded to the crash in the 400 block of 8th Avenue. According to a release from Greeley police, a JBS semi tractor-trailer driver was leaving the beef plant with a load of beef, going southbound on 8th Avenue He told police he was traveling about 40 miles per hour when the man appeared in the middle of the highway. The driver said he braked heavily in an attempt to avoid striking the pedestrian, but was unable to avoid him.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911, according to the release.

Greeley police traffic investigators conducted an investigation into the fatal crash through Wednesday morning, barricading an area in the 400 block of 8th Avenue.

The identity of the pedestrian is awaiting confirmation by the Weld County Coroner’s Office and will be released pending notification of family.

The pedestrian is 22nd person to die so far this year in traffic incidents on Weld roads. Through this date last year, 23 people had died in traffic crashes in Weld.