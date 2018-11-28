Man identified in apparent suicide east of Glenwood Springs over weekend

GARFIELD COUNTY — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in an apparent suicide near the Colorado River at the Grizzly Creek Rest Area in Glenwood Canyon the morning of Nov. 24 as Matthew Davis, 26, of Delta.

Garfield County Sheriff's deputies were called at approximately 10 a.m. that day on a report that a male body had been found on the north bank of the river at the rest area, located along Interstate 70.

"The decedent had an apparent gunshot wound of the head and a firearm was found within reach of the decedent," Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said in a Wednesday morning press release.

A contract forensic pathologist performed an autopsy for the Coroner’s Office. "The cause of death is gunshot wound of the head. The manner of death is most consistent with a suicide," according to the release.

The investigation remains active, and investigators are seeking witnesses who may have had contact with Davis prior to his death, Glassmire said in the release. Davis was reported to have been driving a 2006 Green Ford Escape with Colorado license plates.

"We are also seeking information regarding Mr. Davis’ whereabouts prior to his arrival to the rest area," the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact an investigator at 970-665-6335.