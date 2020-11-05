Man hospitalized after Union Pacific train strikes road grader in Hayden

At about 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, a road grader was struck by a Union Pacific train on the east side of Hayden.

Katie Berning / Steamboat Pilot & Today

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a Union Pacific Railroad train struck the road grader he was operating, according to law enforcement.

The large grader was traveling along Routt County Road 183 on the east side of Hayden when it attempted to cross the railroad and was struck by a Union Pacific train that was hauling nine mostly empty cars, according to Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Scott Elliott who was at the scene.

“It’s going to be here for a while,” Elliott said of the train, which was disabled after the collision.

The grader’s operator was taken by a personal vehicle to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs just before 11 a.m., Elliott said.

The grader was struck in its front end, Elliott said. It was confirmed the train remained on the tracks following the crash and did not derail. It is also not currently impeding any roadways.

The incident is still under investigation, according to Elliott, with Union Pacific investigators expected shortly at the scene.

West Routt Fire Department, West Routt EMS, Union Pacific Railroad, Hayden Police Department and Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.