Man hides under motor home to evade police: On the record July 19, 2018

Craig Police Department

Thursday, July 19

12:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, Craig Police Department officers spoke with juveniles who were breaking curfew. The juveniles were instructed to go home.

5:24 a.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers arrested a 36-year-old Craig man on suspicion of trespassing and theft.

7:47 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers stopped a 30-year-old Craig man who fled away after making contact with officers. A pedestrian spotted the man crawling out from under a motor home, and he was arrested. Officers later learned the man was wanted by another agency for a misdemeanor charge.

9:11 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers arrested a 47-year-old Craig man on suspicion of harassment and stalking.

9:49 a.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report of identity theft. The reporting party said they had lost about $300.

11:08 a.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. When they arrived, they witnessed a dispute between neighbors. Both neighbors were warned.

11:49 a.m. At a business on Victory Way, officers discovered an abandon vehicle and had it removed.

12:58 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller reported having been harassed. Officers arrived and asked a man to leave.

1:44 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of two women having a dispute. The officer spoke with the women and was able to resolve the dispute.

1:44 p.m. On the intersection of Tucker and East Seventh streets, officers warned bicyclists for weaving in and out of traffic.

3:22 p.m. At a business on Victory Way, officers responded to a report of employees being harassed by a man. The man was issued a trespass notice and asked to leave.

5:09 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers arrested a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Craig, for violation of a restraining order.

9:03 p.m. On the 500 block of Legion Street, a caller reported a vehicle having been egged.