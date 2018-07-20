Man hides under motor home to evade police: On the record July 19, 2018
July 20, 2018
Craig Police Department
Thursday, July 19
12:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, Craig Police Department officers spoke with juveniles who were breaking curfew. The juveniles were instructed to go home.
5:24 a.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers arrested a 36-year-old Craig man on suspicion of trespassing and theft.
7:47 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers stopped a 30-year-old Craig man who fled away after making contact with officers. A pedestrian spotted the man crawling out from under a motor home, and he was arrested. Officers later learned the man was wanted by another agency for a misdemeanor charge.
9:11 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers arrested a 47-year-old Craig man on suspicion of harassment and stalking.
9:49 a.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report of identity theft. The reporting party said they had lost about $300.
11:08 a.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. When they arrived, they witnessed a dispute between neighbors. Both neighbors were warned.
11:49 a.m. At a business on Victory Way, officers discovered an abandon vehicle and had it removed.
12:58 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller reported having been harassed. Officers arrived and asked a man to leave.
1:44 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of two women having a dispute. The officer spoke with the women and was able to resolve the dispute.
1:44 p.m. On the intersection of Tucker and East Seventh streets, officers warned bicyclists for weaving in and out of traffic.
3:22 p.m. At a business on Victory Way, officers responded to a report of employees being harassed by a man. The man was issued a trespass notice and asked to leave.
5:09 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers arrested a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Craig, for violation of a restraining order.
9:03 p.m. On the 500 block of Legion Street, a caller reported a vehicle having been egged.