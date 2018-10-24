Man found with drugs in car arrested on suspicion of dealing

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Carbondale man faces felony drug charges after being arrested Sunday night on suspicion of dealing drugs.

Donaldo Alonzo Alvarado, 28, was pulled over for speeding west of Steamboat Springs. According to an arrest affidavit, a Colorado State Patrol trooper witnessed Alvarado switch places with a passenger in the car.

Alvarado told the trooper he switched places because he did not have a license.

A Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy searched the vehicle, finding three pieces of tinfoil with a black, tar-like substance that appeared to be heroin, according to the affidavit.His license had been suspended, and he had two warrants. He was taken into custody.

The deputy also found a bag in the trunk that contained more tinfoil as well as a plastic bag with what appeared to be cocaine, according to the affidavit.

The deputy also found a box of baking powder that the deputy believed Alvarado used to cut the cocaine, according to the affidavit.

