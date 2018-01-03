Man found passed out in middle of road: On the record for Dec. 27 to 29

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Dec. 27

7:09 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. The juvenile later returned.

8:55 a.m. On the 900 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence that began as a verbal argument between husband and wife. They were near a bathroom, and when she told him to leave and tried to shut him out, he took the door off the hinges. The man had reportedly been drinking and had a restraining order for consensual contact only. The 23-year-old man was arrested for violation of a restraining order, domestic violence and second-degree tampering.

9:12 a.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of theft of packages from a mailbox.

11:05 a.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of theft or a possible civil situation between relatives involving missing property or identity theft. Officers were awaiting a list of items.

4:58 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of harassment. Someone was reportedly spreading nasty rumors. Officers resolved the issues between the parties over the phone.

7:15 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway.

11:17 p.m. On East Sixth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a man lying in the middle of the street. The caller said he appeared to be breathing. They woke the man and got him to stand up. They learned he hadn’t been struck by a car, but had only passed out. They got him out of the road before officers arrived. The man refused medical attention and walked away.

Thursday, Dec. 28

12:19 a.m. At West 13th and Barclay streets, officers responded to a report of an injured deer. The deer was put down by officers.

4:04 a.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a noise complaint involving loud music. Officers contacted a father and son and warned them.

7:52 a.m. At the west Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a theft. Someone stole batteries. Officers knew the person, and he was contacted and trespassed from all Craig Kum & Go stores.

11 a.m. At the thrift shop on the 1600 block of West Victory Way, someone broke into the donation collection area.

1:35 p.m. Officers took a report of a cold domestic violence incident.

2:04 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The caller advised she heard a man and woman arguing outside, and the man was possibly involved in a physical confrontation. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

3 p.m. On the 1400 block of Heather Street, officers responded to a report of a vicious animal complaint. A pit bull-type dog attacked two cats, and one of the cats had to be euthanized. Officers were trying to contact the owner and find the dog. Animal control followed up on the incident.

3:38 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man and woman walking in the area. Officers were unable to locate them.

4:06 p.m. At a business on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of two suspicious males wearing red jackets who approached a female and asked if she wanted to buy drugs. Officers were unable to locate them.

4:44 p.m. Officers received information about possible drug activity in Craig.

Friday, Dec. 29

12:02 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A 35-year-old female was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

11:45 a.m. Near a business on East Victory Way, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of 28-year-old male for driving under restraint, no insurance and displaying expired temporary plates.

1:41 p.m. On the 800 block of Columbine Street, officers responded to a report of a female causing a problem. They were unable to locate her.

3:07 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers responded to a report of a male party verbally harassing a female.

3:10 p.m. At the Davis House, officers responded to a report of harassment regarding a dispute over a rug shampooer. Someone's ex-wife took the shampooer from the Davis House and later agreed to return it.