Man dies in avalanche debris on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park

A second man suffered severe injuries, a woman sustained minor injuries in Sunday climbing accident in Dreamweaver Couloir
A man is dead and two are injured following an avalanche and rockfall near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker Sunday around 9 a.m.
The man’s body was recovered around 5:15 p.m. Sunday after winter weather conditions delayed teh search, Rocky Mountain National Park reports state.
One of the injured individuals was airlifted around 2 p.m. during a lull in the winter storm. A Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base flew him to Upper Beaver Meadows before he was transferred to another air ambulance, which took him to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.
The third individual suffered minor injuries and was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at 4:15 p.m. She was reportedly transferred by ground to receive further care.
The names, ages and hometowns of the individuals have not been released as of deadline Tuesday. The information was withheld to allow family members to be notified.
Rescue teams worked in terrain above 11,500 feet during the operations. They used avalanche probing technology and devices to locate the deceased male.
The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team was assisted by Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Flight for Life, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs and Med Evac.
