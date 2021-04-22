Man dies following medical episode near Wilderness Ranch on Black Mountain

A male in his mid-to-late 60s died Thursday evening after his side-by-side slide off the road on Timberlane Drive on Black Mountain near Wilderness Ranch, according to Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chip McIntyre.

The call for assistance came in around 5 p.m. Thursday after the man’s side-by-side went off the road and into a ditch. The man’s wife was in another vehicle and could not climb down to her unresponsive husband, leading to the call.

Moffat County Search and Rescue, Craig Fire/Rescue, an ambulance out of Memorial Regional Health, and Classic Air Medical out of Steamboat Springs were dispatched to the scene. Initially, the report sounded like it would be a technical rescue, McIntyre said.

“The man reportedly fell down and couldn’t get back up and was unresponsive, so his wife went and got help,” McIntyre said. “By the time she called for help, some bystanders were assisting and performing CPR, but he had succumbed to his injuries.”

According to McIntyre, the man owned a cabin in the area. The man’s name is being withheld until family is notified, and an autopsy is performed.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will have more information as it becomes available.

