Man dies after shooting himself outside combined law enforcement facility in Steamboat

A man shot himself outside of the combined law enforcement facility in Steamboat Springs on Friday. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials are investigating the incident.

Derek Maiolo / Steamboat Pilot & Today

A man died after shooting himself outside the combined law enforcement facility in Steamboat Springs on Friday afternoon in what officials are calling an apparent suicide.

At 3:12 p.m. Friday, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a gunshot victim, according to call records.

In a news release, the Steamboat Springs Police Department said the victim was a man in his 70s who drove up to the building before pulling out a firearm and shooting himself. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident, according to the release. No further information is available at this time.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and no other individuals were harmed or threats received,” Police Chief Cory Christensen said in the release. “On behalf of the department, our thoughts are with this individual’s family during this difficult time.”

Editor’s note: It is rare for the Steamboat Pilot & Today to report on suicides except in cases when the suicide involves a public person, occurs in a public place or involves public resources. Since this man’s death occurred outside the county and city’s combined law enforcement facility, we chose to report on his death. Suicide is a public health issue, and it is our intention to raise awareness in a responsible manner and encourage those who are at risk to seek help.