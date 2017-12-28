Man complains about mother: On the record for Dec. 21 to 23

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 21

9:42 a.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, a female party reported possible harassment and stalking by a male party.

10:02 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of check fraud involving multiple forged checks. The fraudulent party was not local, and the bank worked with the hospital's finance department to resolve the matter.

10:03 a.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista Drive, officers responded to a report of theft of two packages from a mailbox.

10:52 a.m. On the 900 block of Pershing Street, officers received information on a domestic violence incident out of Montrose involving individuals now in Craig.

11:24 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of theft of a phone charger from a vehicle.

12:27 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of theft of a customer's phone. Walmart provided video of the suspect.

1:08 p.m. On the 1400 block of Lecuyer Drive, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash leaving damage to a mailbox. The resident called back and reported it was a neighbor who accidentally hit the mailbox, and the neighbor offered to repair it.

3:34 p.m. On the 200 block of South Highway 13, officers responded to a verbal domestic dispute. The parties were leaving to continue a road trip to Illinois.

4:07 p.m. At Moffat County High School, a white Ford Expedition was damaged in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot.

9:11 p.m. On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a report of a theft of three firearms from a residence.

Friday, Dec. 22

6:11 a.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that may have been intentional, stemming from a dispute between individuals.

8:27 a.m. At the Super Wash, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A vehicle may have struck a wall, damaging the building. Officers collected evidence and are investigating the incident.

8:51 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a male party harassing a female party. It was verbal only.

12:01 p.m. On the 1600 block of A Street, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A caller reported someone hit her 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, adding that it could have happened at work.

1:01 p.m. On the 3200 block of Ridgeview Road, officers responded to a theft of an otter sled from a front yard.

2:10 p.m. On the 1200 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A house sitter found a window broken in a residence. The homeowner was out of town, and officers were waiting to learn if anything was missing.

3:11 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a woman reported a theft of property. She left a phone number that was not functional.

3:37 p.m. On the 800 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. It was verbal only.

4:37 p.m. On the 1200 block of Marianna Way, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The complainant was tired of his mother harassing him. He said he was tired of her making a big deal of out nothing.

5:27 p.m. On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft of a toolbox from a back alley.

5:31 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Animal control impounded the dog at the house.

9:15 p.m. On the 600 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance. Parties were separated for the evening.

Saturday, Dec. 23

12:05 a.m. At the Ocean Pearl, officers responded to a report of a suspicious male party lying on the street who jumped in front of the caller when he was driving. Officers were unable to locate him.

12:35 a.m. On the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of a suspicious activity suspected to be drug-related.

1:01 a.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious white sedan that kept speeding back and forth in front of the caller's house. The parties were possibly yelling something. Officers were unable to locate them.

2:48 a.m. On the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity.

10:04 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a dispute concerning the removal of a trailer that was parked on the street. Officers helped the parties resolve the dispute.

11:19 a.m. At Ledford Street and East Circle Drive, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 20-year-old male for violation of bail bonds, driving under restraint and no insurance.

11:30 a.m. At Ledford Street and East Circle Drive, officers responded to a report of a car crash. No damage was done to either vehicle.

11:48 a.m. At Washington and East 10th streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious party who was dumping debris from a lot at Washington Street and 10th Street into Fortification Creek. Officers checked and found it wasn't trash, only brush. The man said he was given permission by the city.

12:01 p.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Court, officers responded to a report of a threat or harassment. A male party was warned against threatening to beat up another party over the phone.

3:27 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, officers responded to a non-injury car crash between a sedan and a Chevy Silverado, resulting in minor damage.

5:17 p.m. On the 700 block of Exmoor Road, officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was found.

10:59 p.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of a car crash between a Dodge pickup and a Ford Taurus. One vehicle backed into another, leaving minor damage. One driver was issued a citation for careless backing.