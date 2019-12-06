Man charged with assault after victim claims he tried to choke them with hamburger

A Craig man is facing several domestic violence-related charges stemming from an incident over the weekend.

Eugene Ortiz-Honeycutt, 33, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 1 on a felony charge of second-degree assault, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, crime of violation of a restraining order, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit compile by Moffat County Sheriff’s Deputy M. Frick, police responded to a home in Moffat County about midnight after the victim called dispatch claiming their husband was trying to kill them.

When the deputy arrived, officers with the Craig Police Department advised they’d already detained Ortiz-Honeycutt after a short struggle.

That’s when the deputy said he saw the victim on the couch, disheveled, crying, and wrapped in a blanket.

The victim told police they were sleeping in bed when Ortiz-Honeycutt came home with food from a local burger joint.

“(The victim) said Eugene accused (them) of cheating and jumped on the bed,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) said Eugene shoved a burger into (their) face. (The victim) said Eugene strangled (them) and threw (them) to the floor.”

Police said the victim claimed they did not lose consciousness and didn’t believe they had any other injuries other than “a sore spot on the back of (their) head” and was probably “going to be ‘sore tomorrow,'” according to the affidavit.

“There appeared to be some redness around (the victim’s) neck,” the deputy said in the affidavit. “(The victim) said (they) tried to fight Eugene off…” and the victim “felt “scared” and thought Eugene was going to kill (them).”

The victim told officers they’d been with Ortiz-Honeycutt for about 10 years and had left him before due to abuse, “but they have gotten back together,” the affidavit said.

It wasn’t long before officers confirmed Ortiz-Honeycutt was the restrained party and the victim was the protected party on an active restraining order.

The deputy then turned to officers with the Craig Police Department who initially responded to the call. That’s when CPD officers told the deputy Ortiz-Honeycutt ran from them upon being contacted at the front door and “said to ‘just shoot me already,'” so a CPD officer deployed his Taser, but didn’t make contact with Ortiz-Honeycutt. That’s when CPD said Ortiz-Honeycutt “shut the bedroom door and broke a window in the bedroom when he was trying to get away,” the affidavit said.

Ortiz-Honeycutt apparently didn’t get far as he was soon detained and “continued to be verbally non-compliant. When officers … told Eugene he was in custody, Eugene began to resist the officers until (a CPD officer) redrew his Taser.”

Police said the victim declined to be transported to the hospital and declined to speak with victim advocates. Ortiz-Honeycutt was transported to Memorial Regional Health hospital after complaining of a left wrist injury and was later released and booked into the Moffat County Jail.