Man attempts laundromat break-in: On the record for Dec. 30, 31

Craig Police Department

Saturday, Dec. 30

12:39 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious female allegedly asking people for drugs or selling drugs. Officers were unable to locate her.

1:18 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officer responded to a report of two suspicious male parties sitting in a truck with a dark-blue camper for the previous two hours. Officers contacted them and the parties were sitting in the vehicle talking.

4:51 a.m. On the 1100 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a vehicle, possibly with a window out, that appeared suspicious. The owner of the vehicle advised it had been damaged in an accident, adding they were unable to secure the window due to the damage.

5:15 a.m. At McDonald's, a caller was concerned something was wrong, because the restaurant usually opened at 5 a.m. but didn't yet appear to be open. The golden arches were not glowing. It turns out the restaurant was indeed open, but forgot to turn the lights on.

9:43 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment between a man and woman. A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and violation of a restraining order.

10:06 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a package from a porch.

11:19 a.m. At the Clarion Inn & Suites, staff reported some vending machines had been broken into and damaged.

1:18 p.m. At East Victory Way and Emerson Street, officers responded to a report of a car crash involving a deer and a Smart Car. The deer was deceased.

1:33 p.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a family disturbance between a brother and sister and their uncle.

10:01 p.m. On the 3800 West Sixth Street, officers responded to a disturbance between a male and female. The male party left on his own, and the two remained separated for the evening.

10:14 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of theft or a dispute between a man and the taxi driver over $10 and possible trespassing. The dispute appears to have been resolved.

Sunday, Dec. 31

12:13 a.m. At West Sixth Street and Green Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious party who was using a phone in the area. Everything checked out OK.

9:40 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, a caller reported a possible stolen bike. Officers were unable to contact the reporting party.

11:03 a.m. At a business on Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A security camera revealed a male party inside the business who was trying to break into the office area during the middle of the night when the office was closed. Officers reviewed the video and recognized a familiar party, whom they later contacted nearby. A 37-year-old male was arrested for second-degree burglary with forced entry, possession of a schedule I drug, second-degree criminal tampering and theft of less than $50.

11:42 a.m. At Ridgeview, officers responded to a report of a dog bite to someone's right hand. The victim knew the owner of the dog. The matter was turned over to animal control.

11:47 a.m. On the 100 block of Mack Lane, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A vehicle was broken into, and cigarettes, cash and some type of lighter were stolen.

11:51 a.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a theft.

11:57 a.m. Officers responded to a report of possible child abuse.

2:24 p.m. On the 200 block of Barker Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a Jeep Wrangler that was broken into, but nothing was taken or damaged.

3:49 p.m. At the Adventure Zone, a caller stated they thought they witnessed a female party strike a child. No crime of child abuse was found.

6:43 p.m. At West Ninth Street and Pershing Street, officers responded to a non-injury accident. The drivers exchanged information.

6:57 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of a wallet from an unlocked truck. Nothing else was found missing.