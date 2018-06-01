Man asleep on the Moffat County Fairgrounds lawn: On the Record May 31

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 31

2:40 a.m. In Craig, officers received a report of possible child abuse. Officers investigated the incident and found the report unfounded.

8:20 a.m. At the West Kum & Go, a man was issued a notice of trespass from the store.

9:54 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, officers responded to a report of a man asleep on the lawn. Officers spoke to the man and sent him on his way.

1:30 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a domestic violence between a man and woman. The incident is under investigation.

1:57 p.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, officers received a report of a threat. The incident was verbal only and was resolved on the scene. The parties involved agreed to separate.

5:14 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Fourth Avenue, officers responded to a crash. A car backed into another vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles. One person was issued a citation.

5:16 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person turned in a found cell phone.

6:19 p.m. At East Elementary, officers received a report of a suspicious person. A woman was digging through the dumpster. Officers spoke to her and advised her that it was not a good idea.

6:41 p.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A father and his juvenile son were in a verbal disagreement. Officers mediated the situation.

9:38 p.m. In Craig, a person reported losing a wallet. The wallet has a straw card holder with brown leather accents.

11:01 p.m. At Colorado Northwestern Community College's Bell Tower building, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was the evening cleaning crew.