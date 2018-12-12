Man arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of oxycodone: On the Record — Tuesday, Dec. 11

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Dec. 11

9:42 a.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated a theft report. A man and a woman were suspected of shoplifting. Both left the business before officers arrived. They will be served trespass notices.

11:55 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a harassment report.

1:03 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers issued a citation for a tobacco violation.

1:06 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2tell report. Three other such reports were received the same day, and all are being investigated.

1:35 p.m. On the 800 block of Colorado Steet, officers arrested a 36-year-old Craig man on a warrant for another agency, as well as suspicion of driving under restraint, unlawful possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 substance (oxycodone), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:06 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a possible unlawful attempt to purchase a firearm. The individual had paperwork to file with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to clear the matter up.

6:24 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a woman acting suspiciously. They were unable to locate her.

9:50 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers investigated a threat report.. A mother reported she had purchased a mobile phone for her daughter. The woman thought her daughter might have given it to or sold it to a man. When the mother attempted to send text messages to her daughter, she said she was receiving threatening replies. Upon closer inspection, the mother realized she was texting the wrong number.