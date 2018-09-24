Moffat County man accidentally shoots self in hand Monday in Steamboat parking lot

Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday to include the man's age and area of residence.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 67-year-old man from Moffat County accidentally shot himself in the left hand Monday evening and was taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot in the 300 block of Anglers Drive.

The man said he was moving his gun underneath the seat of his car when it went off, according to police scanner traffic.