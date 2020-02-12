Male party arrested in connection to infant death

A second party has been arrested in connection with an infant’s death in Craig.

Ronald Martin Chovanec, 30, was arrested in connection to an infant’s death after his girlfriend, 26-year-old Mikayla Diane Hoppe, had a miscarriage at a local hotel.

Hoppe and Chovanec were under the influence of drugs at the time police responded to a call at the Colorado Inn on Jan. 27. Police found syringes, zip-top baggies with possible residue inside, a metal spoon with burnt residue caked onto it, a glass pipe, a digital scale and other items in the room that Hoppe and Chovanec were staying in.

Ronald Martin Chovanec, 30. (Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Jail)

The two were arrested on drug charges, but according to the arrest affidavit, officers found a black backpack in the corner of the hotel room and smelled a foul odor coming from it. Inside the main, large zipper compartment to the backpack were several trash bags wrapped around a second backpack. Inside the second backpack were more trashbags and some clothing, a pillowcase and a possible towel, the affidavit states.

As officers continued to open up the backpack, officers discovered a dead, human infant inside the final trash bag.

Later, while questioning Chovanec at the Public Safety Center, police found out that Chovanec knew about Hoppe’s miscarriage, but did not know how bad the miscarriage was.

Chovanec told police he saw blood in the toilet, and said he asked Hoppe if she needed to go to the hospital but was told no. Chovanec then told police that Hoppe flushed the toilet and went to lay down to get some rest, and “they just went on their way.”

Chovanec was charged with tampering with physical evidence, concealing death, and violation of bail bond conditions stemming from a previous arrest.

Chovanec was booked into jail on a $5,750 cash/surety bond. He is currently out on bond.

