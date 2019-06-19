Maintenance work halfway done on Craig, Hayden bridges

Traffic passes through the bridge work zone entering the east side Craig.

Andy Bockelman

Construction activities continue on the multiple bridge maintenance projects in Craig and Hayden.

Work is about 50% complete, according to a June 19 news release from Colorado Department of Transportation.

This project will repair four bridges located along US Highway 40, as well as the Ranney Street bridge leading to Colorado Highway 394.

“The bridges will be repaired and upgraded to extend usage before bridge replacement may be needed,” the release stated. “Some bridges will be reinforced structurally with added concrete material where water has washed away original soils that the bridges relied on for support. Upgrades will include an application of new waterproof materials to improve moisture resistance.”

The following work has been competed on four of the five bridges:

The bridges in Craig on Highway 40 are 40% complete.

Phase 1 at all Craig work zones is 100% complete and ahead of schedule, with the exception of striping.

The bridge on Colorado Highway 394 is 40% complete.

The bridge in east Hayden is 95% complete.

Over the next few months, continued project work will feature Phase 2 work on Craig bridges. This includes rehab, approach slab replacements, manhole/ inlet excavation and placement, island pour back, grade work, and HMA place back.

In September or October, rip rap reinforcement will be placed around the bridge abutments.

On the east Hayden bridge, crews will complete lane line striping and grooves, while work on the west Hayden bridge begin in mid- to late July.

For the safety of the project team, work zone speed limits will be reduced to 25 or 30 miles per hour, and some of the bridges will require a 12-foot width restriction. Motorists can expect up to 10-minute traffic delays during peak travel times. One lane of the bridge will remain open; traffic control flaggers will be present during work hours.

For more information on projects, contact 970-717-0100 or BridgeMaint@PublicInfoTeam.com or visit codot.gov/projects/bridge-repairs-craig-hayden.