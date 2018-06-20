Mail box in bad shape after hit-and-run: On the record June 19

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, June 19



1:32 a.m. On the 400 block of School Street, officers checked and secured a business after a gate was left open.

4:29 a.m. On West U.S. Highway 40, officers warned a boy about curfew. The juvenile was released to parents.

10:37 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report that a GPS unit was stolen from a vehicle parked at an area hotel. The incident is under investigation.

10:39 a.m. In Craig, officers are assisting an outside agency to investigate a possible sex crime.

12:57 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers investigated a suspected case of domestic violence. A verbal disturbance had occurred, and a man agreed to leave. Officers determined that no crime had occurred.

1:26 p.m. On 900 West First Street, officers investigated a report of domestic violence. A man left the scene before the police arrived. The incident is under investigation.

2:30 p.m. Near the intersection of Lincoln and East Third streets, officers found a child between age 6 and 7 wandering in the area. The child was able to show officers where he lived. They learned from the child's sister that he had walked away from home, and officers returned him.

5:16 p.m. In the City Market parking lot, officers responded to a report of a vehicle parked for more than 30 minutes with small children and pets inside.

6:03 p.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A vehicle was broken into while parked at a hotel, and change was taken. The incident is under investigation

7:02 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a call about people at a restaurant who were being verbally abusive and loud. The caller was concerned they were going to drive, possibly after drinking too much. Officers did a walkthrough and did not find a problem. Staff did not indicate a problem.

7:08 p.m. On the 1600 block of West Third Street, officers investigated a hit-and-run. A vehicle collided with a mailbox, then left the scene.

8:06 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Second Street, officers responded to a complaint of loud dirt bikes in the area. Officers contacted the parties on the bikes. They were not riding them at the time of contact and were warned not to ride their bikes in the area.

9:38 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers investigated a report of someone setting off fireworks near the park. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

9:45 p.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, Officers arrested a 35-year-old Craig man for third-degree assault and domestic violence.