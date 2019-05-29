Maggie Schoeberl: A fond farewell

Unfortunately, I did not get to say a proper goodbye last week to the Craig community, MRH staff and patients I have grown to love so dearly over the past almost-5 years. I want to thank each and every one of you for the part you played in growing me from a brand new PA fresh out of school to who I am today. You are all the reason I looked forward to coming to work each day and I truly wouldn’t have had a job without the part each one of you played. Thank you for allowing me to care for you, your friends and your family and for giving me grace when I made mistakes or didn’t always know all the answers. I am beyond blessed by the friendships I have made in so many of you.

To the staff that continue on at our workplace, in all aspects of it, from our sweet housekeepers to our couriers, to our maintenance men, IT staff, dietary staff, nurses, providers and any other ancillary staff- you deserve to be recognized for all that you do. You are the backbone of Memorial Regional Health and trust me when I say, the hospital would not be able to exist without you.

I take special pride in the care the Rapid Care staff strives to give to the people of Craig and surrounding communities. I will greatly miss the patients and the staff who work so diligently and can only hope that your value is rewarded with respect, openness, and gratitude for all you do for Memorial Regional Health and the community of Craig.

This is not a goodbye — it is definitely a “see ya later.” Each of you will always hold a special spot in my heart, not only as my first job, my first patients, my first professional co-workers, but because you are you, and you imprint footprints in the hearts of those you touch. Never, ever lose your passion for what you do and your compassion for those you interact with. You have blessed my life in more ways than you know.

God bless,

Maggie Schoeberl PA, Rapid Care

