Luttrell Barn to host classical guitar concert on Jan. 14

The Luttrell Barn Cultural Center Foundation is offering a classical guitar concert by Kyle Rowland on Jan. 14.

The performance will be held inside the historic Luttrell Barn at 411 Emerson St. in Craig. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7 p.m. Entry to the concert will cost $15 per person, but children under age 12 will get in free.

In addition to the classical guitar concert, there will be a cash wine bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. For more about the Luttrell Barn, go to TheLuttrellBarn.com .