Lumber truck rolls on Highway 40

A truck rollover Wednesday afternoon causes traffic to stop along Highway 40 immediately west of Byers Canyon.

Courtesy Photo

A semi-truck rollover has temporarily closed both lanes of Highway 40 at the west end of Byers Canyon, according to authorities.

The rollover, which occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday between Parshall and Hot Sulphur Springs, caused the truck to lose its load of lumber and spill fuel on the roadway. The driver suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Clean-up of the scene is currently underway, but the sheriff’s office estimates the road will be closed for the next several hours.

Fuel from the truck did not reach the Colorado River, which runs through the canyon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Traffic at the scene will be alternated whenever possible. Drivers should not seek detour using County Road 20, the Parshall Divide road, as it has been closed.

The sheriff’s office said the road would likely fully open later Wednesday evening.