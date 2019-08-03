Lucky ducks: Craig entrants big winners in Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race

Cory Joyce with Craig Fire/Rescue dumps hundreds of rubber ducks into the Yampa River from the Ranney Street bridge for the Northwest Colorado Health Rubber Ducky Race.

Andy Bockelman

With hundreds of entries hitting the water, the Rubber Ducky Race by Northwest Colorado Health again made a splash in Craig.

The annual fundraiser for the health organization’s hospice program made its way down the Yampa River to Loudy-Simpson Park Saturday afternoon after members of Craig Fire/Rescue helped the yellow bath toys take the plunge off the Ranney Street bridge.

Firefighters had their own customized duck in the mix, Nick Scheller said, namely a unicorn.

“It’s a little duck with a horn and flames all over it so you know it’s ours,” he said.

Northwest Colorado Health’s Suzi Mariano noted the sales of the ducks totaled 550 this year, with entrants vying for $1,000 in prizes, including a $500 grand prize that went to the first to cross the finish line.