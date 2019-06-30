Lube Plus offers smooth service as Best Oil Change winner

Amelia Miller helps a customer get out the door. Lube Plus promises quick service and competitive prices to customers looking for an oil change.

Lube Plus in Craig wants to keep your car healthy inside and out.

After 23 years in the small Colorado town, Lube Plus was voted Best Oil Change.

“We’ll get you right in and right out,” said Amelia Miller, manager of the auto business. “We’ve got everything you’ll need and nothing you don’t.”

A conventional oil change at Lube Plus starts at $46, but that’s a full-service price, which includes a check on all fluid levels, vacuuming the two front seats and floorboard, and cleaning the three front windows of your vehicle.

It’s first-come-first-serve at the two-car oil change business, but Miller said her quality of service is worth it every time.

“That’s another thing that sets us apart, I think,” Miller said.

“Once you try us, you’ll be hooked for life,” Miller said. “We treat everybody like family.”