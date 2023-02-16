LTE: Skijoring event was a success with positive community feedback

I think the weekend Coal Mountain Skijoring went amazing. We couldn’t have asked for better weather. I can’t tell you how many emails, texts and Facebook messages I have received from spectators and competitors telling me how much fun they had and how awesome the track was.

We really went out of the box to make this race our own, and I think Ben Hessling did a fantastic job designing a track style that we have never seen before. The skijoring community has given us nothing but positive feedback on our production.

Again, we can’t thank our sponsors and the Moffat County Local Marketing District enough for supporting us. We are both so excited and already planning for next year. Thank you.

Kaley McLean

Craig