Low-cost clinics available for Yampa Valley pet owners

The Routt County Humane Society is hosting a wellness clinic for income-qualified residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 in Craig.

Low-cost spay and neuter services for cats will be available for income-qualified residents. A verification of annual income of less than $50,000 is required at the time of service.

For cat owners, there will be a $25 co-pay to spay or neuter. Feral cats in traps can be brought in to receive these services for free. All cats must be brought in carriers or traps.

Services are available by appointment only, so pet owners can reach out to reserve time during the clinic. The clinic will be held at Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, 2355 W. Victory Way.

The Routt Humane Society is also hosting a free Veterinary Care Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cook Subaru, 1955 Curver Court in Steamboat Springs.

The Veterinary Care Clinic is made possible from a $4,000 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to support vaccination and microchipping for pets.

The funding will allow the Routt Humane Society to provide free vaccinations, microchipping, and heartworm testing for the first 100 community pets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call 970-457-8002 to schedule an appointment for the spay and neuter clinic, or visit RouttHumane.org/wellness-clinic for more information.