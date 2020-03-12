Love INC luau fundraiser to feature fun, fellowship

The freewheeling spirit of the tropics is in store for Craig this weekend as Love INC of the Yampa Valley brings people together.

Love INC — Love in the Name of Christ — will host its fourth annual Luau Fun and Fellowship Fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

The event features a festive lunch, as well as bingo and door prizes.

Tickets are $10 each of $35 for a family of four and are available in advance through Saturday from Love INC board members, the Love INC office at 656 School St., or at most area churches.

Tickets will be available at the door as well.

Each ticket purchase receives one luau bingo card.

Proceeds will help support Love INC’s Clearinghouse Program, PBJ Program, and Budget and Cooking Class Program, as part of the organization’s multiple outreach efforts in the area.

For more information, call 970-826-0234 or 970-756-4400 or visit loveincyampavalley.org.