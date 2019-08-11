Love INC Back-to-School Fair provides free supplies for Moffat County kids
Craig Press Staff
The annual Love INC of the Yampa Valley Back-to-School Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Craig City Park.
The free event offers food, games, prizes, school supplies, face-painting, clothes, haircuts, and more for area students. All students in preschool through 12th-grade are eligible, though parents or guardians must be present with kids.
The fair will feature multiple community agencies and churches providing entertainment and more.
Pre-register for school supplies by Aug. 16.
For more information, call 970-826-4400.
