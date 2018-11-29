Loud video game results in domestic violence investigation: On the Record — Nov. 26 through 28

Craig Police Department

Monday, Nov. 26

12:53 a.m. On the 1600 block of Barclay Street, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a caller who was concerned about a person who was screaming from a vehicle driving past their residence. The caller requested extra patrols.

11:41 a.m. At Loaf N' Jug, officers investigated a vehicle after receiving a tip it might have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday. Officers determined it was not the vehicle of interest and are investigating similar tips from the public. No new information is available on the hit-and-run case.



2:46 p.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded when an attempt to purchase a weapon was flagged as a violation. The purchase was verified.



4:55 p.m. In Craig, officers assisted with a request from Grand Junction probation authorities to check on the location of a person wanted on a warrant.

5:04 p.m. On the1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence in progress and learned it was children playing a loud video game.

6:57 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, officers took a report of jewelry missing from a residence. A woman said she was unsure of when or how the theft had occurred, but people had been in and out of the residence doing repairs. The matter is under investigation.

8:43 p.m. In Craig, officers forwarded information about possible drugs activity to the All Crimes Enforcement Team.

10:15 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence. It was a verbal only, and no crime had occurred.

10:17 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers arrested a 40-year-old Craig man on suspicion of third-degree assault domestic violence.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

1:55 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress. A verbal argument was stopped when the parties separated. No crime was found.

2:23 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. It was one of three reports received Tuesday, and all are under investigation.

3:59 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of suspected shoplifting. Originally, a man who departed the store before officers arrived was thought to have stolen items. Officers reviewed a video and found no crime had occurred.

4:15 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers spoke with a person who thought they had lost a wallet at Walmart. A report was taken. Officers recommended the reporting party cancel all credit and debit cards.

11:21 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a burglary report. After returning home, the reporting party said it looked as though someone had been in the residence and rifled through their possessions. Nothing was found to be missing. It was later discovered a friend might have come over and moved something. No crime was discovered.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

11:43 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to locate a person wanted on a warrant but were unsuccessful.

6:37 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers took a report of a firearm possibly stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

7:48 p.m. On the 3300 block of Ridgeview Road, officers responded to a report of a Subaru that had been parked near a residence for some time. Officers contacted the vehicle’s occupants and discovered they were waiting for a friend.

10:27 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Avenue, officers arrested a 35-year-old Craig man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:28 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle. A driver was reportedly following another vehicle. The people in the vehicle being followed did not recognize the other car, prompting them to call for help. It turned out the suspicious vehicle was being driven by friends "playing tag with each other." No crime had was discovered.