Lou Hahn: MRH board should look in mirror

In reference to the Memorial Regional Hospital removing 24 employees from its staff: Why did the Memorial Regional Hospital board members not include themselves in being cut when they laid off 24 employees from the billing and coding department at the hospital. The mistakes that the board has made with poor record keeping and careless spending is really the issue.

How smart are you? If you knew that you were looking at removing the billing and coding department staff, why on earth would you not have put a freeze on hires until a decision was made? But instead, you hire someone one day and then, a week later, that employee is let go as part of a farm-out of the billing and coding to a company in Texas. I think maybe the people that are on the Memorial Regional Hospital board are the ones that need to be fired, or at least replaced.

Memorial Regional Hospital board members, put yourself in the place of the person that you just fired, and then ask yourself why you had to do it.

As long as the same people managing the hospital are in place, I don't see how anyone would want to apply to work at this facility.

Lou Hahn

Craig