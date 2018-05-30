Lost yearbook? Check the Public Safety Center: On the Record

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 29

12:26 a.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A caller said a boy and girl walking on a bike path stole a case of items. Officers were unable to locate the pair.

6:38 a.m. On the 200 block of East Victory Way, officers received a report of domestic violence. A woman was reportedly being physically assaulted. A 27-year-old Rangely man was arrested for second-degree burglary, violation of bond conditions, first-degree trespass, two counts of violating a protection order, criminal mischief, theft and third-degree assault with a domestic violence tag.

6:54 a.m. On the 300 block of Russell Street, a person found a Pueblo High School yearbook. The yearbook is awaiting its owner at the Public Safety Center.

10:08 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible drug violation.

12:25 p.m. On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a reported theft. Cash was reportedly stolen from a home. The incident is under investigation.

2:31 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of trespassing. A business sought to issue a trespass notice against two men who have reportedly been knocking over trashcans. The men left the area, and officers were unable to locate them.

2:42 p.m. In Craig, officers received a report of possible domestic violence. A woman wanted to speak to officers about a possible domestic abuse. No crime was found, but officers took a report for information.

8: 36 p.m. On the 3400 block of Essex Court, officers received a report of harassment. It was a dispute between neighbors. Officers mediated the situation, and no crime was found.

9:33 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a disturbance. A caller reported a verbal disagreement between a man and woman. The caller heard doors slamming and yelling. The man left before officers arrived, and officers spoke with the woman. The incident was verbal only, and no crime was found.