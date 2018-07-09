Lost wallet returned to owner, stray wallets impounded: On the record July 6 through July 8

Craig Police Department

Friday, July 6



12:31 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers found a cellphone. It is now at the Public Safety Center, awaiting its owner.



3:31 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.



4:55 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

11:46 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a 26-year old man from Hayden for violation of registration, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without a valid motor vehicle license.

12:33 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a call from a person who reported someone was calling to try to activate an AT&T card. The caller suspected it was a scam.

1:00 p.m. On East Victory Way, officers responded to an crash between two Ford pickups. The fender-bender resulted in some damage, but both vehicles were drivable. The drivers exchanged information, and a report was not needed.

5:40 p.m. At Craig Storage, officers investigated a report of a theft from a vehicle. A wallet was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

6:07 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report that a vehicle was egged.

6:10 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct. Between 6 and 12 juveniles were reportedly throwing rocks on the north side of the park.

6:33 p.m. At Sherwood Forest, officers responded to a report of juveniles smoking. The caller didn't know what they were smoking. Officers were unable to locate the youths.

8:22 p.m. In Craig, officers took a report of a lost wallet lost at City Park or Taco Bell.



8:22 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Third Avenue, officers arrested a 35-year-old Craig man on a warrant from another agency and for violation of a restraining order.

9:21 p.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers responded to a report of theft. Someone reportedly broke into a shed and stole half the items stored there. The incident is under investigation.

9:33 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence. A 42-year-old Craig man was arrested for violation of a protection order.

9:51 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of an assault. A brother and sister were reportedly engaged in a physical fight.

Saturday, July 7

2:02 a.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man with a large backpack was reportedly standing next to a church. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person.

11:47 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, a dog bit an officer while he was on duty. The incident is under investigation.

12:03 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers received a call from a woman who reported hearing screaming. Upon investigation, officers learned it was a verbal disturbance.

2:17 p.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a water leak. They reported the leak to the city.

9:13 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a drunken person wearing a helmet jumping up and down and walking up to people on the street. A person was contacted, and no visible signs of alcohol were present.



9:59 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Ninth Street, officers collected a wallet that was found. The wallet was returned to its owner.

11:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a woman possibly smoking marijuana in a vehicle with a child. Officers contacted the driver with the child and everything appeared to be OK.

Sunday, July 8

12:59 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers arrested a 35-year-old Craig man for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both and driving with excessive blood alcohol content.

1:30 a.m. On the 700 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to reports of shots fired. A man called to report that a hole was shot through his right side window. Upon investigation, it was found that a glass globe had struck and broken the window.

3:07 a.m. On the south side of City Park, officers made contact with a pedestrian. Four people were walking home.

7:49 a.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of dogs attacking a cat. The two dogs were impounded.

1:26 p.m. On the 900 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A 16-year-old boy allegedly went through the reporting party's truck. The reporting person did not want to press charges.

8:02 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman reported that her former boyfriend was making harassing calls and sending texts. The man was contacted and instructed to stop.

9:03 p.m. Near the intersection of Tucker and Rose Streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and face mask biking down the alley.



10:19 p.m. Near the bus transit center, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. Two juveniles were contacted and turned over to their parents.