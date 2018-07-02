Lost TV impedes traffic: On the record June 29 through July 1

Craig Police Department

Friday, June 29



2:38 a.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Victory Way, officers responded to a call for help by a man who said people, including a woman wearing camo shorts and a tie-dyed shirt, were threatening to kill him.

8:54 a.m. On the 600 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a request to speak to the landlord about another person allegedly going into an apartment and stealing items. The landlord is deciding whether to file a report.

10:39 a.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh and Tucker streets, officers investigated a door that appeared to have been kicked in. A person was contacted. He was looking at the property, and an agent had let him in. Officers secured the property.

10:42 a.m. On the 400 block of Riverview Avenue, officers responded to a report that a landscape rock had beern hit, ruining the curb. A license plate was left at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Recommended Stories For You

4:17 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Ave, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man with no shirt or shoes was asking customers for money. He was asked to move on and had stopped asking customers for money, but was still sitting against the building.

5:51 p.m. At City Park, officers responded calls of a disturbance. A large group of juveniles was pushing, shoving and fighting. Some were also speeding into the park. The reporting party spoke with officers and agreed to sign a complaint about the speeding.

5:38 p.m. Near the intersection of West Eighth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of an accident between a car and bicyclist. A car tapped a juvenile on a bike. The driver asked if he was OK, and he ran away. The driver wanted to report it. Officers took a report.

6:08 p.m. On the 400 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a call that a person had found his friend's stolen bike. It was returned to the owner.

6:41 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The man without shoes or shirt was begging for money. The clerks wanted him to leave. Officers issued a trespass notice.

10:30 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible liquor violation.

Saturday, June 30

12:13 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report of keys that were stolen from a semi-truck. The incident is under investigation.

12:45 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of verbal harassment. A person was allegedly threatened with violence by two other men. Before officers arrived, everyone left on motorcycles.

3:15 a.m. Near the intersection of Rose and Washington streets, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle. They discovered the vehicle was unoccupied.

4:42 a.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh and Pershing streets, officers contacted a woman and discovered she was walking home.

5:48 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party said someone had backed into the yard and left a vehicle there.

11:35 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report that a Hyundai Tiburon had been stolen from the area after the keys had been left in the vehicle. The vehicle has not been recovered.

11:56 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to an crash between an unoccupied white Dodge and a white Blazer in a parking lot. No one was injured. The parties involved exchanged information and decided not to report the incident.

12:08 p.m. At North Kum & Go, officers received a call about a silver-and-white bicycle that was found abandoned at the location for several days. The owner came by and picked up the bike.

12:14 p.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh and Breeze streets, officers investigated a report of a black bicycle that had been parked against a tree in the park for two days. It was taken to the Public Safety Center and logged as found property.

12:31 p.m. On the 600 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of the theft of a Mongoose bike. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.

7:56 p.m. On the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A 22-year-old male Craig resident was arrested on a felony warrant. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.

10:32 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Seventh Street, officers responded to a caller who reported a suspicious person. A teenage girl wearing pink shorts and a black top was seen standing in the middle of the road near the middle school while a car was parked on the side of the road. When officers arrived, the girl and the vehicle were gone.

11:03 p.m. On the 200 block of South Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in a gazebo of the parking lot. Officers contacted several individuals, all of whom were guests of the hotel and were just hanging out.

Sunday, July 1

2:36 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to reports of shots fired. The caller did not see or hear any vehicles. When officers arrived, they didn't hear anything.

12:03 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a customer who found a bank bag with drug paraphernalia and turned it into the service desk. Officers discovered the items were legal and called the customer.



12:14 p.m. Near the intersection of West First and Ranney streets, officers responded to a non-injury crash between a Dodge Dakota and Dodge truck blocking the road. Both vehicles were drivable. One person was issued a citation.

2:10 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft in progress. A man had reportedly stolen several products from the automotive section. The party had been previously trespassed from the business. When officers arrived, the suspect was found with products on their person. A few items were recovered, and a 23-year-old transient man was arrested for theft, second-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a peace officer, violation of a restraining order and possession of fewer than 14 grams of a schedule II substance.

6:38 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a caller who reported she had left her wallet at City Market. The wallet was turned into customer service, but money was missing. A report was taken.

6:43 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a non-injury crash. A woman driving an SUV had hit a business sign. The driver exchanged information with the business.

6:57 p.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth and Ranney streets, officers investigated a report of a television that had been lost out of someone's vehicle, leaving glass all over the road.

10:49 p.m. Near the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers arrested an 18-year-old male for menacing and criminal mischief, theft, illegal under-aged possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia and reckless driving.