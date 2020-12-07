Loopers sell Elk Run Inn after 17 years of ownership, plan on remaining in Craig

The Elk Run Inn, located at 627 W Victory Way.

After 17 years, Elk Run Inn owners Randy and Cindy Looper have sold the motel to new owners.

When reached by phone Monday morning, Randy Looper said that the couple sold the motel, located at 627 W Victory Way, to owners from California.

According to a Dec. 5 Facebook post from the Elk Run Inn, the new owners are Rajbir and Sandy Grewal.

“This sale has been fast, versus the others we’ve been part of,” Looper said, who added that the Elk Run Inn had been on the market for four years. “We’ve had three different offers over the last four years or so, and for one reason or another they’ve fallen apart.

“We were going to pull the motel off the market due to the current environment with COVID and banks and mortgage companies not giving loans for hotels and motels,” Looper added.

Before pulling the motel off the market though, the Loopers received a cash offer from the Grewals in October, leading to some negotiations and a quick sale, closing in 30 days. As of Friday, Dec. 4, the Loopers were no longer involved with the motel.

With the sale complete and their schedules opened, Looper says he’s looking forward to catching up on 17 years’ worth of home improvement projects, as well as traveling on overnight trips with Cindy.

“Cindy and I haven’t been able to travel overnight together, other than moving Iowa to Colorado when we bought the Elk Run Inn, in 17 years,” Looper said. “One of us had to be around to cover overnights at the motel. That was my choice; we didn’t hire someone to be overnight.

“Now, it will be nice to be able to leave and not worry about being back at midnight to cover the motel,” Looper added.

For now, the Loopers will remain in Craig, where Randy is heavily involved in the Local Marketing District and the local chapter of Rotary, along with Cindy serving as a school board member on the Moffat County School District Board of Education.

