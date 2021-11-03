Looper to remain on MCSD school board

Running unopposed, school board member Cindy Looper will keep her seat on the Moffat County Board of Education.

Looper, who will stay as an at-large member of the board, has been a school board member since 2019, when she was appointed her seat after a vacancy opened up. She is currently retired, but she and her husband Randy owned the Elk Run Inn for many years.

In a Q&A with the Craig Press, Looper said that keeping students in the classroom has been a priority of hers this year, as well as finding solutions to teacher shortages and the complications that stem from them.

“We found out last year that in-person education is really the gold standard and the way that most children learn,” Looper said. “So much of our time in the last two years has been in mitigation. The administration has spent exhaustive hours trying to find what works to educate kids in a safe manner. The teaching staff is exhausted from trying to teach remotely and in person, and for covering for colleagues who are out sick. The staff has been working extra hard with constant sanitation and extra cleaning in addition to being short staffed.”

Looper reiterated concerns about finding new teachers at this year’s school board forum at Moffat County High School.

“I’m going to say that one of our biggest challenges is getting (teachers) out here,” Looper said. “And a lot of that is involved in their spouses having to like to live here, as well. We found that when the teacher comes, they might like it, but if the spouse doesn’t like it, it doesn’t work out so well. So I would say staffing is one of our biggest areas that we consistently have issues with.”