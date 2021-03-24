Looking to continue upward trajectory, Moffat County volleyball hits the court for start of season

Moffat County volleyball outlook Head Coach: Jessica Profumo, third year Last Season: 9-14 (3-6 in 3A Western Slope League, eighth place) Key Returners: Cayden King, So.; Jacie Evenson, Jr.; Olivia Profumo, Jr. Players to Watch: Ashlyn Simpson, Sr.; Abbe Adams, Jr.;

Moffat County sophomore Cayden King rises up to spike a ball during practice on March 22 at Moffat County High School. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



One year after doubling their win total from the previous season, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ volleyball team, under the guidance of third-year head coach Jessica Profumo, returns to the court Thursday for its season opener looking to take another step forward.

Though Profumo is just 14-29 in her first two years at the helm, there is plenty of signs of hope for the Bulldogs as the team went from a four-win team in 2018 to a nine-win team in 2019, and returns a relatively young team this spring with just one senior on the roster.

As a result of the young roster, Profumo is not entering the season with a lot of expectations.

“I try not to enter the season with expectations. Our team is young, which is good. Good for our future but a challenge in the present,” Profumo said. “There is a lot to learn in a very short time. Getting our fast offensive tempos connecting will be a challenge, but the girls are putting in the work. I expect to see exciting, dynamic volleyball from many different players this year. Offensively and defensively, they are fun to watch.”

Lone senior Ashlyn Simpson, a transfer from Kemmerer, Wyoming will hold the mantle of senior leader of a team made up of mostly juniors as they have four juniors on the roster.

One of the challenges facing the team is the quick adjustment period that is necessary for the players that played other sports during Season B, like sophomore Cayden King and junior Jacie Evenson.

“For the basketball players, they get seven practices to jump into the offensive and defensive systems and make it work,” Profumo said. “It might be a little rough the first few games.”

Despite that Profumo expects big things out of both King, Evenson and Simpson this season.

“I think Cayden King will be a force at the net, while Jacie Evenson is putting in the work to beat last year’s assist total,” Profumo said. “On top of that, our serving is looking great from many players including our sole senior, Ashlyn Simpson.”

Last season King led the team in kills with 131, while Evenson had a good season of her own with 10 blocks and 89 digs.

Three of the leaders for this team are going to be King, junior Olivia Profumo and Simpson. The mood of the players is a confident one, which includes Profumo.

“I expect it to be better than last year and last year was a lot better than the last two years,” Profumo said. “I just think it is going to keep getting better from here on out.”

The key for the team to get over .500 is to stay out of their own heads according to King.

“I think we just need to not get in our heads,” King said. “I think we need to just give it our all and I think we can do good things.”

Moffat County opens the season Thursday, March 25 at Rifle at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will make their home debut Saturday, March 27 against Gunnison at 2 p.m.

Moffat County volleyball schedule 3/25/21 at Rifle, 6:30 p.m. 3/27/21vs. Gunnison, 2 p.m. 3/29/21vs. Rifle, 6:30 p.m. 3/30/21vs. Coal Ridge, 6:30 p.m. 4/01/21vs. Lake County, 6:30 p.m. 4/03/21at Aspen, 6:30 p.m. 4/10/21at Grand Junction Central, TBA 4/12/21vs. Basalt, 6:30 p.m. 4/15/21at Delta, 6:30 p.m. 4/16/21at Caprock, TBA 4/17/21at Cedaredge, 11 a.m. 4/22/21at Grand Valley, 6 p.m. 4/24/21at Roaring Fork, 6:30 p.m.

