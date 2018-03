Photos: Looking back as the 100th Moffat County Fair approaches

This summer marks the centennial of the Moffat County Fair, 100 years of the event that celebrates the hard work and perseverance of area farming and ranching families, as well as a collection of fun happenings for the whole community.

Craig Press staff selected a handful of the best Moffat County Fair photos from recent years, but fair organizers are on the lookout for many more historical pictures from across the past century.

Community members who have photos dated from 1918 to the present can provide them to the Moffat County Fair board by either dropping them off at Museum of Northwest Colorado or emailing them to themoffatcountyfair@gmail.com. Photos should be labeled with as many details as possible including dates, names and contests and prizes won if applicable.