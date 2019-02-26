Longtime Craig resident died of hypothermia after snowmobile broke down

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A cause of death has been determined for the longtime Craig resident whose body was found last week near Dunckley Pass, west of Yampa.

Frank Yoast, 64, died of hypothermia after his snowmobile broke down in the backcountry, according to Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg.

Ryg was not able to determine the time or date of Yoast's death.

On Friday, a plow driver from the Hayden Road and Bridge department noticed Yoast's truck had not moved from a parking lot at Routt County Roads 37B and 29 for several days.

The driver alerted Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies, and a team of Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers followed snowmobile tracks from the parking lot until they found Yoast's body later in the day Friday.

Yoast frequented the area, often on his own, and did not tell friends or family where he was going.

