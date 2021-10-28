Longtime Craig Press sports reporter Bockelman honored by MCHS football, families

Sports reporter Andy Bockelman poses for a photo with Moffat County football coach Lance Scranton. Bockelman was honored Friday, Oct. 18, at the Bulldogs football game for his years covering Moffat County athletics.

Courtesy photo

Andy Bockelman covers MoCo sports with an uncommon passion.

It doesn’t go unnoticed by the athletes, coaches and parents he covers.

Bockelman, who was a Craig Press reporter for many years and, since mid-2020 has freelanced for the paper in many capacities, was honored Friday, Oct. 18, at halftime of the Bulldog football game.

“On behalf of family and friends everywhere, coach (Lance) Scranton and the Bulldog football managers present Mr. Andy Bockelman with a brand-new Bulldog sweatshirt and other gifts for his hard work and dedication to all Moffat County athletes,” a statement from the organizers of the surprise honor read. “Andy has spent nearly a decade, as sports reporter for the Craig Press, capturing outstanding photographs and writing professional and witty stories about all our kids.”

Bockelman regularly travels to away games and covers every team, sport and athlete with equal vigor and care. Always positive and encouraging, athletes for a generation have come to expect Bockelman, a Moffat County High graduate himself, at their events, taking photos and asking questions.

“Andy has been as steady and reliable as they come,” said Craig Press general manager Sheli Steele. “He’s serious about Bulldog sports, and he goes way above beyond the call of duty to make sure those kids get their moments in the sun.”

Though he’s no longer an official member of the Craig Press team, the newsroom has continued to rely upon Bockelman’s strong, skillful reporting and dedicated efforts as the staff’s primary freelancer.

“He has endured 100 degree heat to cover track meets and soccer matches and 20-below zero, blizzards and pouring rain for football and basketball games,” the statement reads. “He goes right along, over hundreds of miles, with all the traveling families and friends to cover the action. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to Andy. You are one of a kind, part of our family, and we hope you continue to cover Moffat County sports for years to come.”