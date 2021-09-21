Longevity Project event Wednesday will be held in-person, as Hines addresses audience from afar

Masks will be required at event; lunch provided to-go

The Craig Press’s long-planned Longevity Project event will be held in-person Wednesday as scheduled, despite a number of tweaks to the plan.

Keynote speaker Kevin Hines, the nationally renowned speaker on suicide prevention and mental health, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and will not be in Craig for the 11:30 a.m. event. However, he will be virtually attending the event and will address the attendees nevertheless. All indications are that Hines’s portion of the 90-minute program will remain extremely powerful and valuable.

The panel of local mental health experts will be live and in person at the Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion, as well, in a discussion moderated by the Craig Press. Four top providers in the field will speak on a variety of subjects, including gaps in mental health services in the community, signs to look for if you or a loved one might be struggling, and ways to help prevent harm or tragedy stemming from mental health issues.

As the Craig Press seeks to lean upon health providers, CDC and CDPHE guidance for its in-person event, masks will be required to attend Wednesday. Lunch will be served in to-go boxes to be enjoyed after attendees exit the pavilion. Masks will be provided at the entrance to the event if necessary.

Tickets will be sold at the door, or attendees are invited to pre-purchase at craigdailypress.com/longevity.