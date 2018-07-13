Long distance caller voices complaints: On the record July 12

Craig Police Department

Thursday

1:46 a.m. At a business on the 1100 block of Victory Way, employees contacted the Craig Police Department about juveniles breaking curfew. Police arrived to ensure the juveniles’ parents were contacted to pick them up.

1:54 a.m. A suspicious caller from New York called dispatchers to register a complaint. Dispatchers asked caller not to call again.

8:48 a.m. On the 800 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a dispute between two neighbors about missing garden tools. The tools were found, and the neighbors agreed to resolve the dispute.

9:43 a.m. On the 400 block of Woodbury Drive, a homeowner reported a break-in. Nothing was reported as missing.

Recommended Stories For You

10:32 a.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue, a caller reported a package had been taken from the porch of a home.

2:39 p.m. On the 1100 block of Sixth Street, police arrested a 26-year-old Craig man on suspicion of drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

8:08 p.m. At a business on the 700 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a report of shoplifting. Two subjects, a man and a woman, were recorded by a security camera taking items.

10:14 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of possible gunfire in the area. Officers could find no evidence of a firearm having been discharged.