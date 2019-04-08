Lois Stoffle: Hospital deserves better

I am so sick and tired of hearing people bash our hospital here in Craig! We are so fortunate to have this facility in our community. While a lot of folks are angry or upset with the administration of our hospital, we must remember that they DO NOT comprise our hospital as a whole. It is the hard-working staff that represents and IS our hospital: the Doctors, PA's, nurses, aides, technicians in all departments, the lab folks, the radiology people, the dietary crew, the housekeeping folks, the pharmacy, scheduling department, the front desk ladies, the surgery people, the office staff, the maintenance crew, the volunteer "pink ladies" and others I may have forgotten to mention-these people ARE our hospital! They are the people who go to your church, shop at the same stores you do, attend the same social events you go to; these people are our friends, neighbors, family members and acquaintances and the entire staff of these people treat their patients as they would treat their own family members!

Some folks in the community are talking about traveling to other hospitals for their care, traveling many miles to Grand Junction, Denver, Aspen, or Steamboat Springs because of rumors and negative comments about our hospital. Do they have any idea of what problems are going on in those hospitals with their administrations or Medical staff or the reputations of the attending physicians? No, but they will trust their care to the unknown because supposedly it's better than what we have here! Really, does that make sense? If you or a family member has had a problem with a staff member or the care you received here, did you take it to the administrator to report it and talk about it? Or did you just blame the entire hospital staff for the problem? If you aren't happy with one of the doctors, tell them face to face about it and get it resolved and if you're still not happy, go to a different doctor, perhaps one that a family member or friend recommends. With all of the choices you now have, finding a doctor or PA that you are comfort with should not be a problem. And now we have specialists in so many fields that are available to us here at our hospital. There's no need travel miles away to be seen by or consult with a doctor for your special needs. Check it out, our hospital is as good as it can be and if you have suggestions on what could even make it better, then attend a board meeting. Get on the agenda and speak up. Let your voice be heard. But meantime, I've had my say, and thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

Lois Stoffle, former employee (many years ago) and current member of the TMH Auxiliary (Pink Lady)

