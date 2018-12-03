Lockout lifted after threats made against Coal Ridge High School

NEW CASTLE — Social media posts and text messages that were perceived as a threat against Coal Ridge High School sent the school into lockout mode on Monday, in a decision made by the school's administrative team, according to school and public safety officials.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Coal Ridge High School administration investigated the related messages and the Sheriff's Office quickly responded and located the person of interest, states a message sent to Coal Ridge High School parents.

According to the message, students came forward to share information with administrators and law enforcement and the person of interest, and that person does not attend school in the Garfield Re-2 School District.

The lockout was lifted after the Sheriff's department felt there was no threat to the school.